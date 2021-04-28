Calix (CALX) Gets a Hold Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Calix (CALX), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.93, close to its 52-week high of $48.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.8% and a 66.4% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.50.

Based on Calix’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $170 million and net profit of $24.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $120 million and had a net profit of $497K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CALX in relation to earlier this year.

Calix, Inc. provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers. It enables communication service providers to provide a wide range of revenue-generating services from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The firm focuses on communications service providers access networks with the portion of the network, which governs available bandwidth and determines the range and quality of services that can be offered to subscribers. It also develops and sells carrier-class hardware and software products. The company was founded by Michael L. Hatfield and Carl E. Russo in August 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.