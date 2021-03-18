Calithera Bio (CALA) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Jonathan Chang maintained a Hold rating on Calithera Bio (CALA) on March 16 and set a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.90, close to its 52-week low of $2.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Chang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 53.0% success rate. Chang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Karyopharm Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics, and Mersana Therapeutics.

Calithera Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.67.

The company has a one-year high of $8.18 and a one-year low of $2.38. Currently, Calithera Bio has an average volume of 1.78M.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. engages in discovering and developing small molecule drugs that that target novel and critical metabolic pathway in tumor and cance-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor. The company was founded by James A. Wells and Susan M. Molineaux on March 9, 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.