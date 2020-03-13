Calithera Bio (CALA) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on Calithera Bio (CALA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -38.4% and a 19.6% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Calithera Bio with a $7.00 average price target, an 85.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $8.04 and a one-year low of $2.45. Currently, Calithera Bio has an average volume of 608.9K.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.