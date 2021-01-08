Calithera Bio (CALA) Receives a Buy from William Blair

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Calithera Bio (CALA) on January 4. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.75, close to its 52-week low of $2.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Calithera Bio with a $3.67 average price target, which is a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Based on Calithera Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.29 million.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. engages in discovering and developing small molecule drugs that that target novel and critical metabolic pathway in tumor and cance-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor. The company was founded by James A. Wells and Susan M. Molineaux on March 9, 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.