Calithera Bio (CALA) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Calithera Bio (CALA) today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 47.9% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Calithera Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

Based on Calithera Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $22.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $20.29 million.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. engages in discovering and developing small molecule drugs that that target novel and critical metabolic pathway in tumor and cance-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor. The company was founded by James A. Wells and Susan M. Molineaux on March 9, 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.