Caleres (CAL) Receives a Hold from Susquehanna

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna maintained a Hold rating on Caleres (CAL), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 57.7% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Caleres has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, implying a 41.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Caleres’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $647 million and net profit of $14.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $792 million and had a net profit of $27.99 million.

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men. The Other segment covers corporate assets, administrative expenses, other costs, and recoveries that are not allocated to the operating units. The company was founded by George Warren Brown in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.