Caleres (CAL) Gets a Hold Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser maintained a Hold rating on Caleres (CAL) on August 24 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 54.5% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caleres with a $10.00 average price target, which is a -3.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on September 2, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Caleres’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $397 million and GAAP net loss of $346 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $678 million and had a net profit of $9.08 million.

Caleres, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men. The Other segment covers corporate assets, administrative expenses, other costs, and recoveries that are not allocated to the operating units. The company was founded by George Warren Brown in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

