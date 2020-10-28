Calavo Growers (CVGW) Initiated with a Buy at National Securities Corp

Calavo Growers (CVGW) received a Buy rating and an $85.00 price target from National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1549 out of 7016 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Calavo Growers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $75.50.

Based on Calavo Growers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending July 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $270 million and GAAP net loss of $15.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $359 million and had a net profit of $10.6 million.

Calavo Growers, Inc. engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment grades, sizes, packs, cools, and ripens avocados for delivery to the customers. The Calavo Foods segment procures and processes avocados into wide variety of guacamole products; and distributes the processed products to the customers. The Renaissance Food Group segment produces, markets, and distributes nationally a portfolio of healthy fresh packaged food products for consumers via the retail channel. Calavo Growers was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.