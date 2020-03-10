Calavo Growers (CVGW) Gets a Hold Rating from Jefferies

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Calavo Growers (CVGW), with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.05, close to its 52-week low of $54.33.

Calavo Growers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $69.67, a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $65.00 price target.

Based on Calavo Growers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.21 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $4.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CVGW in relation to earlier this year.

Calavo Growers, Inc. engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment grades, sizes, packs, cools, and ripens avocados for delivery to the customers.