Calamp Crop (CAMP) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Buy rating on Calamp Crop (CAMP) yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 65.9% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, SailPoint Technologies Holdings, and Sequans Communications S A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Calamp Crop with a $10.06 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Calamp Crop’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.2 million and GAAP net loss of $55.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $84.38 million and had a net profit of $11.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CAMP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CalAmp Corp. is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.