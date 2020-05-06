Calamp Crop (CAMP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and Canaccord Genuity gave Calamp Crop (NASDAQ: CAMP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Northland Securities. Analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Calamp Crop today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 47.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Limelight Networks, and USA Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Calamp Crop with a $9.71 average price target, implying a 48.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.94 and a one-year low of $3.71. Currently, Calamp Crop has an average volume of 481.3K.

CalAmp Corp. is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets. The company segments include Telematics System and Software and Subscription Services. CalAmp was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.