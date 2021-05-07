Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.51, close to its 52-week low of $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 50.9% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Caladrius Biosciences has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.89 and a one-year low of $1.25. Currently, Caladrius Biosciences has an average volume of 4.27M.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.