Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, and Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caladrius Biosciences with a $10.00 average price target.

Based on Caladrius Biosciences’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.9 million.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.