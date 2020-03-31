Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Gets a Buy Rating from Stephens

In a report released today, Ben Bienvenu from Stephens reiterated a Buy rating on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM), with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $43.05.

Bienvenu has an average return of 2.3% when recommending Cal-Maine Foods.

According to TipRanks.com, Bienvenu is ranked #1534 out of 6216 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cal-Maine Foods with a $55.00 average price target.

Based on Cal-Maine Foods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $312 million and GAAP net loss of $10.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $356 million and had a net profit of $21.81 million.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers. The company was founded by Fred R. Adams Jr. in 1957 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.

