Caesars (CZR) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report issued on January 15, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Caesars (CZR), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.80, close to its 52-week high of $13.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 69.0% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caesars with a $12.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.85 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, Caesars has an average volume of 10.44M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 84 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CZR in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Keith Causey, the SVP & CAO of CZR sold 5,605 shares for a total of $73,313.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.