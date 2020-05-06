Caesars (CZR) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura analyst Harry Curtis maintained a Hold rating on Caesars (CZR) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Curtis is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 52.3% success rate. Curtis covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caesars with a $11.25 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.74 and a one-year low of $3.23. Currently, Caesars has an average volume of 22.27M.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment. Its brands include Aesars, Harrahs, Horseshoe, Wsop, Linq, Caesars and Paris. The company was founded by William Fisk Harrah in 1937 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.