CAE (CAE) Receives a New Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Hold rating on CAE (CAE) and a price target of C$42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.38.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CAE is a Hold with an average price target of $31.73, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$43.00 price target.

CAE’s market cap is currently $7.82B and has a P/E ratio of 29.14. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.29.

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of training and development of integrated training solutions for the defence and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers.