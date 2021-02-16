CAE (CAE) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report issued on February 12, Doug Taylor from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on CAE (CAE), with a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.24.

Taylor has an average return of 31.5% when recommending CAE.

According to TipRanks.com, Taylor is ranked #140 out of 7311 analysts.

CAE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.15, implying a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$33.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $30.71 and a one-year low of $9.80. Currently, CAE has an average volume of 356.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CAE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of training and development of integrated training solutions for the defence and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a complete range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Defence and Security segment includes training systems integrator for defence forces across the air, land and naval domains, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators, audiovisual solutions, and courseware for training of medical and allied healthcare students and clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals and defence organizations. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Patrick on March 17, 1947 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More on CAE: