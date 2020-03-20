CAE (CAE) Gets a Hold Rating from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Fadi Chamoun maintained a Hold rating on CAE (CAE) today and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.82, close to its 52-week low of $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Chamoun is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 75.4% success rate. Chamoun covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, TFI International, and Canadian Railway.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CAE is a Hold with an average price target of $28.44, a 135.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$32.00 price target.

CAE’s market cap is currently $3.06B and has a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.68.

CAE, Inc. engages in the provision of training and development of integrated training solutions for the defence and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers.