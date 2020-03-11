Cadence Design (CDNS) Receives a Hold from Merrill Lynch

In a report issued on March 9, Adam Gonzalez from Merrill Lynch maintained a Hold rating on Cadence Design (CDNS), with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.92.

Cadence Design has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.89.

The company has a one-year high of $80.40 and a one-year low of $58.05. Currently, Cadence Design has an average volume of 1.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 134 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDNS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, James Cowie, the SVP & GC of CDNS sold 60,000 shares for a total of $4,712,400.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

