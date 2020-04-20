Cadence Design (CDNS) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Design (CDNS) on April 16 and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $78.65, close to its 52-week high of $80.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Steves covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, Applied Materials, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cadence Design is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.67.

The company has a one-year high of $80.46 and a one-year low of $51.39. Currently, Cadence Design has an average volume of 2.34M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 132 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CDNS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, James Cowie, the SVP & GC of CDNS sold 60,000 shares for a total of $4,712,400.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

