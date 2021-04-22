Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.97, close to its 52-week high of $23.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Cadence Bancorporation has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.33, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cadence Bancorporation’s market cap is currently $2.69B and has a P/E ratio of -13.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.41.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 62 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CADE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment offers deposit products and lending services through its commercial banking, retail banking and private banking business lines. The Financial Services segment includes set of investment, retirement, estate, college and business succession planning, retail brokerage, personal and institutional trust services and insurance services. The Corporate Segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More on CADE: