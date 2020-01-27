Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) on January 23 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 59.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cadence Bancorporation with a $19.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cadence Bancorporation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $51.43 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $32.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CADE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.