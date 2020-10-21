Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cadence Bancorporation with a $12.20 average price target, a 6.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.24 and a one-year low of $4.63. Currently, Cadence Bancorporation has an average volume of 1.41M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CADE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cadence Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment offers deposit products and lending services through its commercial banking, retail banking and private banking business lines. The Financial Services segment includes set of investment, retirement, estate, college and business succession planning, retail brokerage, personal and institutional trust services and insurance services. The Corporate Segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.