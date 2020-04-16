Cactus (WHD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wolfe Research and RBC Capital gave Cactus (NYSE: WHD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barclays. Analyst David Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Cactus yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.1% and a 34.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cactus with a $17.67 average price target, which is a 25.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $40.69 and a one-year low of $8.16. Currently, Cactus has an average volume of 598.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cactus, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and rent out of a range of engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. The products of the firm are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells, and are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phase of wells. Its products include well head systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. The company was founded in August 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.