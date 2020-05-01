Cactus (WHD) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After RBC Capital and Raymond James gave Cactus (NYSE: WHD) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Credit Suisse. Analyst Jacob Lundberg maintained a Buy rating on Cactus today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Lundberg ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.0% and a 39.5% success rate. Lundberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Ncs Multistage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cactus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.57.

Based on Cactus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $140 million and net profit of $18.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $140 million and had a net profit of $16.92 million.

Cactus, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and rent out of a range of engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. The products of the firm are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells, and are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phase of wells. Its products include well head systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. The company was founded in August 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.