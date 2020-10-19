Cactus (WHD) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Cactus (WHD) on October 16 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -18.6% and a 24.9% success rate. Hallead covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Cactus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cactus’ market cap is currently $1.4B and has a P/E ratio of 14.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.12.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cactus, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sale and rent out of a range of engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. The products of the firm are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells, and are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phase of wells. Its products include well head systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. The company was founded in August 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.