Cactus (WHD) Gets a Buy Rating from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, David Anderson from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Cactus (WHD), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.74, close to its 52-week low of $8.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.5% and a 32.6% success rate. Anderson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Cactus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.17, which is a 172.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cactus’ market cap is currently $884M and has a P/E ratio of 7.36. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.69.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cactus, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, conventional wellheads, frac equipment rentals, and flow control products.