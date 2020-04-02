Caci International (CACI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Merrill Lynch and William Blair gave Caci International (NYSE: CACI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Edward Caso maintained a Buy rating on Caci International today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $204.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Caci International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $295.56, a 45.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, Merrill Lynch also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Based on Caci International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.4 billion and net profit of $79.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.18 billion and had a net profit of $68.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CACI in relation to earlier this year.

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.