Caci International (CACI) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Sharpe CFA maintained a Hold rating on Caci International (CACI) today and set a price target of $282.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $233.62.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 59.1% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Leidos Holdings, and Perspecta.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Caci International with a $290.60 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Caci International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion and net profit of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.4 billion and had a net profit of $79.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CACI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CACI International, Inc. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment. The Domestic Operations segment offers information solutions and services to U.S. federal government agencies, state and local governments, and commercial enterprises to different market areas, including business systems, command and control, communications, cyber security, enterprise information technology (IT), health, intelligence services, investigation and litigation support, logistics and material readiness, and surveillance and reconnaissance. The International Operations segment includes the provision of IT services and proprietary data and software products, serving commercial and government customers. The company was founded by Herb Karr and Harry Markowitz in July 1962 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.