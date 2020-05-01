Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Receives a Hold from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Hold rating on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -24.8% and a 23.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Cabot Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.90, a -5.3% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Based on Cabot Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $461 million and net profit of $147 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $716 million and had a net profit of $275 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COG in relation to earlier this year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.