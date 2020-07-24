Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Receives a Hold from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Hold rating on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) on July 16 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.3% and a 24.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cabot Oil & Gas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.56, a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cabot Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $386 million and net profit of $53.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $642 million and had a net profit of $263 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.