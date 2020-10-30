Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.7% and a 18.6% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Cabot Oil & Gas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.17.

Based on Cabot Oil & Gas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $332 million and net profit of $30.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $534 million and had a net profit of $181 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COG in relation to earlier this year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.