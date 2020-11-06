Cable ONE (CABO) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Hold rating on Cable ONE (CABO) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1936.18, close to its 52-week high of $2044.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 59.6% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and GDS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cable ONE with a $1950.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cable ONE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $328 million and net profit of $62.54 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $286 million and had a net profit of $36.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cable ONE, Inc. is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.