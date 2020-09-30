Cable ONE (CABO) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Hold rating on Cable ONE (CABO) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1885.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 58.5% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, GDS Holdings, and Verizon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cable ONE is a Hold with an average price target of $1950.00.

Cable ONE, Inc. is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.