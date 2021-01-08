Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Carrie Williams- January 8, 2021, 12:26 AM EDT

Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits reiterated a Buy rating on Cabaletta Bio (CABA) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 94.2% and a 80.3% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cabaletta Bio with a $20.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cabaletta Bio’s market cap is currently $314.4M and has a P/E ratio of -3.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.64.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies. The company was founded by Michael C. Milone, Steven Nichtberger, and Aimee Payne in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts