Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Geulah Livshits from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Cabaletta Bio (CABA), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Livshits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 75.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Livshits covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Iovance Biotherapeutics, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Intellia Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cabaletta Bio with a $21.50 average price target, representing an 89.9% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Cabaletta Bio’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $9.31 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.4 million.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies. The company was founded by Michael C. Milone, Steven Nichtberger, and Aimee Payne in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.