Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

Christine Brown- May 3, 2021, 12:25 PM EDT

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Cabaletta Bio (CABA), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cabaletta Bio is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a one-year high of $16.38 and a one-year low of $6.35. Currently, Cabaletta Bio has an average volume of 103.3K.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor to selectively bind and eliminate B cells that produce disease-causing autoantibodies. The company was founded by Michael C. Milone, Steven Nichtberger, and Aimee Payne in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

