C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) Initiated with a Buy at H.C. Wainwright

C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) received a Buy rating and a $63.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on C4 Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.43 million and GAAP net loss of $20.97 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.82 million and had a GAAP net loss of $11.91 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

C4 Therapeutics Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to eliminate disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases.