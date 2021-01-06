C3ai (AI) Receives a Buy from Piper Sandler

C3ai (AI) received a Buy rating and a $130.00 price target from Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 74.2% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Pluralsight, and Materialise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for C3ai with a $144.89 average price target, representing a 21.7% upside. In a report issued on January 4, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $167.00 price target.

C3ai’s market cap is currently $13.3B and has a P/E ratio of -179.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -71.90.

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive application development and runtime environment that is designed to allow customers to rapidly design, develop, and deploy Enterprise AI applications of any type; C3 AI Applications, include a large and growing family of industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions that can be immediately installed and deployed; and C3.ai Ex Machina, analytics for applying data science to every-day business decisions.