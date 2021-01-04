C3ai (AI) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham initiated coverage with a Buy rating on C3ai (AI) and a price target of $193.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 71.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and Pegasystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for C3ai with a $148.00 average price target, a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $167.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $183.90 and a one-year low of $90.03. Currently, C3ai has an average volume of 9.04M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive application development and runtime environment that is designed to allow customers to rapidly design, develop, and deploy Enterprise AI applications of any type; C3 AI Applications, include a large and growing family of industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions that can be immediately installed and deployed; and C3.ai Ex Machina, analytics for applying data science to every-day business decisions.