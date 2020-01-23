BWX Technologies (BWXT) Receives a Sell from Barclays

Barclays analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Sell rating on BWX Technologies (BWXT) yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.68, close to its 52-week high of $66.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Strauss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 60.8% success rate. Strauss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BWX Technologies with a $68.50 average price target.

BWX Technologies’ market cap is currently $6.16B and has a P/E ratio of 30.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.38.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BWXT in relation to earlier this year.

BWX Technologies, Inc. engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group, and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.