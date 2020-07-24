BWX Technologies (BWXT) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan assigned a Buy rating to BWX Technologies (BWXT) yesterday and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 37.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and ABM Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BWX Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $70.57 and a one-year low of $40.40. Currently, BWX Technologies has an average volume of 554K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BWXT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BWX Technologies, Inc. engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications. The Nuclear Services Group segment includes nuclear materials processing, environmental site restoration services and management, operating services for various government-owned facilities, and inspection and maintenance services for the commercial nuclear industry. The Nuclear Power Group segment involves in the design and manufacture of commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, reactor components, and other auxiliary equipment such as containers for the storage of spent nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. The company was founded by Stephen Wilcox and George Babcock in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, VA.