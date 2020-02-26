BWX Technologies (BWXT) Gets a Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on BWX Technologies (BWXT) on February 22 and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $60.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.5% and a 51.1% success rate. Sullivan covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Recon Technology, and Mistras Group.

BWX Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $66.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BWX Technologies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $61.45 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $21.94 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BWX Technologies, Inc. engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group, and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.