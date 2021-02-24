BW Offshore (BGSWF) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Kevin Roger maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF) on February 22 and set a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is ranked #755 out of 7329 analysts.

BW Offshore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.69.

BW Offshore Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in developing, owning and operating oil and gas Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) and Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels. The group’s activities are focused on construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs and FSOs.