BW Offshore (BGSWF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF), with a price target of NOK90.00.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $9.65 average price target.

Based on BW Offshore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $5.4 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $9.1 million.

BW Offshore Ltd. is a provider of floating production services to the oil and gas industry. It is engaged in the construction, ownership and operation of floating production, storage and offloading units. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction and installation services and lease and operation services.