BW Offshore (BGSWF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore (BGSWF), with a price target of NOK90.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BW Offshore with a $8.51 average price target.

Based on BW Offshore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $963 million and net profit of $50.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $869 million and had a net profit of $32.7 million.

BW Offshore Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in developing, owning and operating oil and gas Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) and Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels. The group’s activities are focused on construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs and FSOs.