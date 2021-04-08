BW Offshore (BGSWF) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 70.8% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, CGG Veritas, and TechnipFMC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on BW Offshore’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $211 million and net profit of $1.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $296 million and had a net profit of $26.6 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BW Offshore Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in developing, owning and operating oil and gas Floating Production, Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSO) and Floating, Storage and Offloading (FSO) vessels. The group’s activities are focused on construction, ownership, and operation of FPSOs and FSOs.