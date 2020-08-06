Business First Bancshares (BFST) Receives a Hold from Raymond James

In a report issued on July 30, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Business First Bancshares (BFST). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.8% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Univest Of Pennsylvania, and Meta Financial Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Business First Bancshares.

Based on Business First Bancshares’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $23.02 million and net profit of $4.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $24.41 million and had a net profit of $6.84 million.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.