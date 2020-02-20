Burlington Stores (BURL) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation and BMO Capital gave Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Morgan Stanley. Analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Buy rating on Burlington Stores today and set a price target of $258.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $249.27, close to its 52-week high of $250.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 67.6% success rate. Greenberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Urban Outfitters, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Burlington Stores is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $245.63, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on February 11, Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $254.00 price target.

Burlington Stores’ market cap is currently $16.44B and has a P/E ratio of 37.93. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 41.97.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BURL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Fred Hand, the CCO of BURL sold 21,383 shares for a total of $4,830,846.

Burlington Stores, Inc. offers selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise, including: women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, home, coats, beauty, toys and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.